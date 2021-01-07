United States
mDesign
Mdesign Plastic Stackable Kitchen Bins
$39.98$34.99
These large capacity bins are great for creating a clean and organized refrigerator or pantry; Ideal for drinks, canned goods, food packets, cheese, meat, drink boxes, baby food, juices, boxed foods, potatoes, onions, and apples; Great for storing dry goods in the pantry; Stack these or use side by side to create the storage solution that works best for you; Maximize storage space in refrigerators, freezers, cabinets, cupboards, pantries or inside drawers; Set of 4