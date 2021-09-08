MCoBeauty

Mcobeauty Angled Blender Sponge

$12.00 $10.20

Buy Now Review It

At Recreate Yourself

MCoBeauty ANGLED BLENDER SPONGE is a multi-functional sponge that delivers a smooth, airbrushed finish. This latex-free sponge features three angled sides that allows for precision contouring and flawless application. Directions: For best results dampen the sponge before use. Apply complexion products using rounded edge and precision tip to conceal imperfections. Use the slanted edge for contouring. Cleaning your ANGLED MAKEUP BLENDER: 1. Run the sponge under warm water 2. Lather, using a mild soap or gentle shampoo, and work any product out of the sponge with your fingers. 3. Rinse the sponge until the water runs clear. 4. Wring out and pat dry with a clean towel. Allow the sponge to air dry. Ingredients: Latex free Brand: MCoBeauty