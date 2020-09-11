Tabasco

Habanero Hot Sauce

$1.69

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The hottest of the hot, our Habanero sauce is not for amateurs. Made from a blend of peppers, papaya and mangos, this Jamaican-style sauce strikes a fruity yet fiery balance that adds Caribbean flair to any dish.Add a Caribbean kick to your favorite dishes with this McIlhenny Tabasco Habanero Hot Sauce. Just a dash is enough to start a fire on your taste buds. Add to salsa, tacos, kabobs and more for that unmistakable blaze.TABASCObrand products are made by McIlhenny Company, founded by Edmund McIlhenny in 1868 on Avery Island, Louisiana. It was here that he developed the recipe for TABASCOOriginal Red Pepper Sauce that's been passed down from generation to generation. To this day, the company is still family-owned and -operated on that very same island.