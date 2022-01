PUMA

Mayze Glow Sneaker

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 64931579; Color Code: 010 Elevate your sneaker style with Mayze, a standout silhouette that’s bold and edgy with a stacked sole and dynamic layered tooling. Content + Care - Suede, rubber - Spot clean - Imported Size + Fit - True to size