Airbnb

Maysent House Grade Ll Property

£550.00

Buy Now Review It

At Airbnb

Maysent House is ideally located for group and family gatherings, only 0.7 miles from Braintree station offering train links to Liverpool Street. Stansted Airport is a short drive away along the A120. The house is nearby to many popular local wedding venues such as; Fenns, Saint Marys Church and Hedigham Castle.