Nike

Mayfly Woven Leather-trimmed Faux Suede Sneakers

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Originally developed as a race shoe, Nike's 'Mayfly' sneakers have come in many cult guises and this latest pair is as covetable as ever. Made from tactile faux suede, they have woven side detailing, perforations and mesh lining - perfect in the summer heat. The off-white colorway looks so good with pale denim.