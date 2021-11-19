GreenPan

Mayflower Ceramic Non-stick Cookware Set – 13 Pieces, Sky Blue

£239.00 £99.00

Buy Now Review It

Set Includes: 28 cm Frying Pan | 16cm/1.6 Litre Saucepan with two spouts | 18cm/2.1 Litre Casserole w/lid | 20cm/3.1 Litre Casserole w/lid | 24cm/5.7 Litre Casserole w/lid | 24cm Colander | 4 Utensils Healthy ceramic non-stick coating: PFAS free Carbonized ashwood handle for a sophisticated and timeless look Aluminium construction suitable for all cooking surfaces, including Induction - Handles not oven safe. The warranty on the ceramic Thermolon Infinity non-stick layer is for 2 years from the date of purchase. Handwash only.