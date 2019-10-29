Maybelline

Volum’ Express The Rocket Waterproof Mascara

$6.97

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

This patented supersonic brush has a hard inner core and evenly-spaced soft bristles to deliver 8X the volume. This clump-free mascara glides on evenly from root to tip for big, smooth, and even eyelashes.Ophthalmologist tested.Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.Packaging May Vary This patented supersonic brush has a hard inner core and evenly-spaced soft bristles to deliver 8X the volumeClump-free mascara glides on evenly from root-to-tipWaterproof formula