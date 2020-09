Maybelline

Volum’ Express The Falsies Mascara

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

It's not mascara, it's false lash glam in a tube, instantly! Maybelline Volum' Express The Falsies Mascara patented spoon brush and pro-keratin fiber formula instantly builds 8x more volume without clumping. Unique flexible wand helps lift and separate, to provide the look of 3x more lashes. You will find lashes you didn't even know you had.