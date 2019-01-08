Maybelline

Phthalate Free Highlights Achieve bold sculpted volume and maximum length Cone shaped bristles grab and group lashes + liquid latex formula sets and holds Waterproof formula Maybelline’s first Spider Spike Brush and liquid latex formula combine to deliver sculpted Colossal volume and maximum length. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for contact lens wearers. Step 1. Sweep the Spider Spike Brush on the bristled side from the root to tip of lashes for instant volume and bold lash grouping. Step 2. Use the tapered tip for eyelashes at corners. Step 3. Easily remove mascara with Maybelline Expert Eyes 100% Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover. CAUTION: FLAMMABLE UNTIL DRY. DO NOT USE NEAR FIRE, FLAME OR HEAT. TO SAFEGUARD PURITY, RESERVE THIS PRODUCT FOR YOUR PERSONAL USE. TREAT THE APPLICATOR WITH THE HYGIENIC CARE YOU GIVE YOUR EYES. NEVER APPLY THIS PRODUCT IN A MOVING VEHICLE. DO NOT DILUTE WITH WATER, SALIVA, OR ANY OTHER SUBSTANCE. CAP TIGHTLY AFTER USE. IF CHANGE IN ODOR OR APPEARANCE OCCURS, DISCONTINUE USE. DO NOT USE THIS OR ANY OTHER EYE COSMETIC IF YOUR EYE IS INJURED, IRRITATED OR INFECTED. CONSULT A PHYSICIAN PROMPTLY. Health Facts: Phthalate-free, Sulfate-free, aluminum-free Color Family: Black Color Palette: Dark Tones Suggested Age: 16 Years and Up Beauty Purpose: Lengthening, Thickening, Volumizing TCIN: 50441802 UPC: 041554460292 Item Number (DPCI): 052-07-0320 Phthalate Free A product that either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from phthalates, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no phthalates," or A product which is never formulated with phthalates, as confirmed by the manufacturer. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.