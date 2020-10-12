Maybelline

Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

$7.98 $5.99

Buy Now Review It

Superstay Matte Ink liquid lipstick fuels your lips in rich coffee colors with a flawless matte finish that Will Last up to 16hrs Superstay Matte Ink liquid lipstick features a unique arrow applicator for a more precise Liquid lipstick application Superstay Matte Ink liquid lipstick is long-lasting, your intense Lipstick shade can last up to 16 hours; No transfer Available in a range of 6 Coffee inspired shades: Chai genius, Hazelnut Hypnotizer, caramel collector, cocoa connoisseur, mocha inventor, Espresso enthusiast Lipstick formula is easily and quickly removed with Maybelline's SuperStay Eraser long-wear lipstick remover Intensely perfect, perfectly intense. Fuel lips in rich coffee colors. No transfer! Up to 16 hours of saturated liquid matte with Maybelline New York Super stay Matte Ink coffee edition liquid lipstick! This highly pigmented liquid matte lipstick Features a unique arrow applicator for precise application. The formula is long-lasting and gives a flawless matte finish in six coffee inspired shades with delectable coffee scents. For easy removal, use with Maybelline's super stay Eraser lipstick remover.