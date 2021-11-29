Maybelline

Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick 3 Piece Gift Set

$28.47 $21.49

Maybelline Matte Lipstick Kit: Featuring 3 bold, longwear matte liquid lipsticks that deliver a flawless matte finish and color that can last up to 16 hours; Set includes shades Lover, Believer, and Pioneer Liquid Lipstick That Stays And Slays: SuperStay Liquid Lip Color lasts through the day, no matter how many bites, sips or kisses you throw its way; Glides on with the precision tip applicator and delivers deeply pigmented lip color that stays put all day Maybelline Lips: Layer on intense color that lasts with Superstay 24 hr Lip color, slay a matte lip with SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, renew with Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm, or add gloss to any color with Clear Lip Gloss Topcoat Maybelline has what you need to create any look: foundation, bb creams and concealers to create a perfect canvas, eyeshadows, brow pencils and eyeliners for any eye look and lip products, from show stopping matte lipstick to au natural lip balms Remove Maybelline Makeup With Micellar Water: Use Garnier Micellar Water as a gentle makeup remover at night, and as a facial cleanser in the morning to prep skin for Maybelline makeup