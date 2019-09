Maybelline

Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick 15 Lover 5ml

£9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Superdrug

Ink with Attitude. Maybelline introduces SuperStay Matte Ink, an intense ink colour concentration, ultra-chic matte finish and flawless, 12 hour wear. With a precise arrow applicator for a smooth matte, second-skin effect in just one stroke. Statement, inked lips that last.