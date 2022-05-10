Maybelline

Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick – 0.14 Fl Oz

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Shake up your longwear with Super Stay Vinyl Ink. This Liquid Lipcolor delivers no-budge saturated vinyl color and up to 16HR wear. Its color lock formula defies smudging and transfer. Swipe the formula across your lips and enjoy an instant shine and all day color. Available in 10 high-impact vinyl shades for your every lip look. From poppy brights to saturated red tones and even the perfect everyday neutrals, express yourself with Maybelline longwear lipcolor Up to 16 hour wear Shake up your longwear with Vinyl Ink. This liquid lipstick delivers budge-resistant vinyl color. Up to 16HR wear & an instant shine finish. Shake for at least 5 seconds before applying. Apply as you normally would to clean, dry lips and let fully dry. FLAMMABLE UNTIL DRY. DO NOT USE NEAR FIRE, FLAME, OR HEAT