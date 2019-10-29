Maybelline

Super Stay Full Coverage Under-eye Concealer

No matter what's on your agenda, look to Maybelline's Super Stay Full Coverage Under-Eye Concealer to transform the look of your tired eyes. This full-coverage, yet lightweight concealer features a precise paddle applicator that effortlessly glides the formula onto the skin for a smooth, seamless finish. This under eye concealer is waterproof, transfer and smudge resistant, and lasts for up to 24 hours.Benefits:Instantly wipe out dark circlesA full-coverage concealer that transforms the look of tired eyesWaterproof, transfer and smudge resistant, and lasts for up to 24 hoursThe paddle applicator blends this high-coverage concealer onto the skin for a seamless, even finish