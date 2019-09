Maybelline

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum, 0.18 Fluid Ounce

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

Fortify and condition lashes with our 1st eyelash serum. Overtime, lashes will seem thicker and fuller, with less fallout during makeup removal. Healthier more beautiful looking lashes in just 4 weeks. Based on a 4 week consumer study.