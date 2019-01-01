Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Maybelline
Maybelline New York Expert Wear Eyeshadow In Linen
$3.75
Buy Now
Review It
At Jet
A creamy, non-flaking eyeshadow from Maybelline for long-lasting wear.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Hard Candy
Hard Candy All Lit Up Cosmetic Collection
$14.88
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Make Up For Ever
Make Up For Ever
$21.00
from
Make Up For Ever
BUY
DETAILS
Make Up For Ever
Aqua Cream In Pinky Beige 16
$23.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Wet n Wild
Color Icon Glitter Single Eyeshadow In Groupie
$2.29
from
Jet
BUY
More from Maybelline
DETAILS
Maybelline
Maybelline Volum' Express® The Colossal® Spider Lash Ma
$5.96
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Maybelline
Fit Me Matte & Poreless Foundation
£7.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Maybelline
Fit Me! Matte & Poreless Foundation
£5.99
from
LookFantastic
BUY
DETAILS
Maybelline
Maybelline Volum'express The Falsies Mascara
$9.49
from
Well
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Ilia
Color Haze Multi-use Pigment
$32.00
from
Credo
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
DETAILS
Clinique
Cliniquefit Workout 24-hour Mascara
$20.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted