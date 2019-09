Maybelline

Maybelline Master Contour V-shape Duo Stick

£7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Maybelline Master Contour V-Shape Duo StickLooking to enhance or refine your natural features? Our 1st 2-in-1 contouring stick is what you have been raving about. It features a highlighter and a contour and comes in a creamy matte texture for a perfect sculpted look that last all day. Available in 2 expertly coordinated shades.