United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Maybelline
Maybelline Master Chrome Highlighter Molten Rose Gold
$20.99$10.49
At Chemist Warehouse
Highlight your best features perfectly with Maybelline Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter Powder. Maybelline Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter Powder blends effortlessly onto the skin to create a seamless metallic glow. Use alone for a natural glow or with contour for a more sculpted look. Size: 6.7g KEY FEATURES • Delivers the look of a melted metallic highlight • Easy to apply highlighting powder • Features reflective pigments • Put on your cheekbones, brow bones, and down the bridge of the nose • Features reflective pigments for an eye-catching chrome effect