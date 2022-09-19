Maybelline

Maybelline Master Chrome Highlighter Molten Rose Gold

Highlight your best features perfectly with Maybelline Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter Powder. Maybelline Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter Powder blends effortlessly onto the skin to create a seamless metallic glow. Use alone for a natural glow or with contour for a more sculpted look. Size: 6.7g KEY FEATURES • Delivers the look of a melted metallic highlight • Easy to apply highlighting powder • Features reflective pigments • Put on your cheekbones, brow bones, and down the bridge of the nose • Features reflective pigments for an eye-catching chrome effect