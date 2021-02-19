Maybelline

Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

At a glance Waterproof Highlights Sky High lash impact from every angle Exclusive Flex Tower mascara brush reaches every lash Full volume and limitless length mascara is formula infused with Bamboo extract and fibers Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara is available in Washable and Waterproof Allergy tested, Ophthalmologist tested Specifications Suggested Age: 13 Years and Up Capacity (Volume): .32 fl oz (US) Color Family: Black Color Palette: Dark Tones Beauty Purpose: Volumizing Features: Non-Clumping, Opthamologist Tested TCIN: 79858530 UPC: 041554590517 Item Number (DPCI): 052-07-7639 Origin: Assem USA w/foreign/dom. parts Description Sky High lash impact from every angle! Lash Sensational Sky High mascara delivers full volume and limitless length. Exclusive Flex Tower mascara brush bends to volumize and extend every single lash from root to tip. Washable mascara formula infused with bamboo extract and fibers for long, full lashes that never gets weighed down. Available in Very Black and Blackest Black. Allergy tested. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Removes easily. For best results, hold Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High mascara's flexible brush against lashes and extend from root to tip repeatedly until desired volume and length is achieved. Warning: To safeguard purity, reserve this product for your personal use. Treat the applicator with the hygienic care you give your eyes. Never apply this product in a moving vehicle. Do not dilute with water, saliva, or any other substance. Cap tightly after use. If a change in odor or appearance occurs, discontinue use. Do not use this or any other cosmetic if your eye is injured, irritated, or infected. Consult a physician promptly. Waterproof Product is waterproof. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.