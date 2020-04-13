Maybelline

Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara

LashSensational, for a full fan effect! Lashes go supple, separated and fullyfanned. Now infused with conditioning Rose Hip Oil and mineral pigments, this cult-favorite mascara delivers thick lashes that never feel weighed down. Maybelline's exclusive fanning mascara brush with ten layers ofbristles reveals layers of lashes, adding the look of length and volumewithout clumping. The fresh liquid formula captures lashes from root to tipfor fanned-out volume. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for contact lenswearers.