Maybelline

Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-use Concealer

$10.99 $8.60

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer: America's Number 1 Concealer; Erase the look of dark circles, correct the appearance of redness and brighten the look of dull skin with Instant Age Rewind Eraser multi-use concealer Anti-Aging Concealer: Turn back time with this anti-aging under eye treatment concealer infused with Haloxyl; Say bye bye to the look of fine lines, blemishes, redness, and dark circles, and hello to a radiant, well rested, refreshed looking eye area Best Face Forward: Maybelline has sheer, medium, and full coverage foundation in liquid, stick, and cushion foundation formulas, and a range of concealers, plus face primers, contour, highlighter, and pressed powder to help you create a perfect canvas Maybelline Has What You Need: To create any look foundation, BB creams, concealers, and highlighters for the perfect canvas, eye shadows, brow pencils, and eyeliners for any eye look and lip products, from showstopping matte lipstick to a natural lip balm Remove Maybelline Makeup With Micellar Water: Use Garnier Micellar Water as a gentle makeup remover at night, and as a facial cleanser in the morning to prep skin for Maybelline makeup Product Description This dark circle eraser concealer instantly creates a radiant, refreshed looking eye area. Infused with goji berry and Haloxyl. Packaging may vary, what you receive may not be what is reflected on site. • Instantly erases the appearance of dark circles and fine lines • Under eye concealer visibly diminishes the appearance of puffiness • Eye area looks radiant and refreshed • Anti-aging dark circle treatment contains goji berry and haloxyl to help erase appearance of dark circles and fine lines Step 1. Twist collar of the applicator until the concealer is visible on the sponge (may take some turns on first use). Step 2. Apply concealer to the under-eye area and blend. Step 3. For extreme dark circles, apply the Neutralizer under concealer. Step 4. To add luminosity, apply the Brightener to the inner corner of eyes, cheek, brow bones and bridge of the nose. The Dark Circles Eraser is protected by an anti-microbial system. Do not wet applicator. Wipe off excess eye concealer with dry tissue. Brand Story By