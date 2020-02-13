Maybelline

Maybelline Hyper Easy Waterproof Liquid Liner In Pitch Black

$8.99

Introducing the liquid liner minus the skips, slips, gaps and struggle. Maybelline's Liquid Liner goes Hyper Easy. With its Hyper Easy Brush Tip, it delivers the smoothest glide, fitting to the shape of your eye. The revolutionary flex tip brush and custom hexagonal grip gives optimal control and easy, stable application. Available in Pitch Black, it lasts up to 24 hours with intense color that doesn't smudge. Ophthalmologist tested and suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lenses.