Maybelline

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Pressed Face Powder Makeup – 0.29oz

$8.89

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Suggested Age: 16 Years and Up Health Facts: Paraben-Free, Phthalate-Free, Aluminum-Free, Contains Micellar Water, Sulfate-Free Color Palette: Light Tones Product Form: Pressed Powder Skin Tone: Deep Beauty Purpose: Oil Control, Shine Control Recommended Skin Type: Combination, Oily Net weight: .29 Ounces TCIN: 50535182 UPC: 041554488364 Item Number (DPCI): 052-07-0607 Origin: Assem USA w/foreign/dom. parts Description Ideal for normal to oily skin, this matte pressed powder visibly reduces the look of pores and mattifies shine while effortlessly blending with the skin. The Fit Me Perlite Mineral technology absorbs oil to mattify skin while pores virtually disappear thanks to blurring micro-powders. Dermatologist tested. Allergy tested. Non-comedogenic. Ideal for normal to oily skin. Using the included applicator apply Fit Me Matte + Poreless Face Powder to the forehead, nose, cheeks, and chin and blend all over using gentle downward strokes. This face powder can be worn alone or on top of Fit Me Matte + Poreless Oil Free Liquid Foundation. Use Garnier Micellar Water as a gentle makeup remover at night and as a facial cleanser in the morning to prep skin. Oily Skin Recommended for Oily Skin. Combination Skin Recommended for Combination Skin. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.