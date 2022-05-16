Maybelline

Maybelline Fit Me Matte & Poreless Foundation

Discover a genius way to erase those pores! Maybelline Fit Me Matte & Poreless Foundation provides a seamless, natural finish to the skin. This lightweight, pore-minimising liquid foundation absorbs oil for a beautifully flawless face. The long-lasting matte finish is ideal for normal-to-oily skin. Fit Me Matte & Poreless Foundation features exclusive micropowders to control shine and blur pores. The non-comedogenic formula prevents clogged pores and is dermatologist- and allergy-tested, making it safe for all skin types. Now you can face every day with a flawless, matte look that’s never flat or cakey. Key benefits: Medium-to-full coverage face makeup. Ultra-lightweight, mattifying liquid. Conceals flaws and blemishes. Micropowders control shine and blur pores. Sweat- and sebum- resistant for 5 to 6 hours. Dermatologist- and allergy-tested. Non-comedogenic and oil-free. Ideal for normal-to-oily skin. 40 super-saturated shades. Key ingredients: Dimethicone is a silicon-based polymer that helps fill in pores and fine lines for a smooth and flawless look. Dimethicone also creates a protective barrier to help lock moisture in, leaving skin hydrated for longer. Magnesium Sulphate is a mineral ingredient that can improve skin’s moisture and helps reduce inflammation. This natural emollient is easily absorbed by the skin to prevent dryness. How to use: Start with clean and moisturised skin. Dot a dime-sized amount on forehead, cheeks, nose, chin and neck. Blend with a foundation brush or damp sponge. For fingertip application, tap on areas of the face and spread evenly. How to choose the best foundation for your skin type: When searching for the best face makeup for your skin type, consider how your skin reacts throughout the day. If your T-zone has large pores and gets oily, go for a matte finish and lightweight texture. Maybelline Fit Me Matte & Poreless Foundation is excellent for holding back excess oily shine. What’s the best way to make large pores disappear with foundation? Foundation normally exaggerates pores, but with a silicone-based liquid foundation for oily skin, you can minimise the appearance of pores as well as fine lines. When blended with a brush, Maybelline Fit Me Matte & Poreless Foundation beautifully buffs into the skin for a smooth, even finish. This particular Fit Me formula contains micropowders to fill in pores and give a soft-focus finish to the skin.