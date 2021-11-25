Maybelline

Maybelline Fit Me Dewy Smooth Foundation

Achieve naturally luminous skin with Maybelline Fit Me Dewy & Smooth Luminous Liquid Foundation. Maybelline Fit Me Dewy & Smooth Foundation hydrates rough patches and smoothes skin texture leaving a naturally luminous finish. This foundation also features SPF 18 to help protect skin from sun damage. Size: 30mL KEY FEATURES • Hydrates rough patches and smoothes skin texture to create a natural luminous skin finish • Ideal for normal to dry skin and includes SPF 18 to protect the skin from sun damage • Dermatologist tested and allergy tested • Moisturising foundation ideal for normal to dry skin • Non-comedogenic