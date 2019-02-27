Maybelline

Maybelline Fit Me Concealer

£5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Maybelline Fit Me ConcealerIntroducing our first gel concealer made with no waxes or fillers. It conceals without feeling heavy or looking cakey, skin appears brighter and awakened. It instantly conceals to help reduce appearance of skin imperfections. Coverage the way it was meant to be… even, natural and breathable. Available in 6 shades.Why You'll Love ItIt's makeup that doesn’t mess with you.• No oils, no waxes, no nonsense• Natural coverage that leaves skin the way it was meant to be…fresh, breathing, natural• Exclusive translucent base and lightweight pigments allow skin's natural highs and lows to show through• Non-comedogenic, dermatologist-tested, ophthalmologist-tested, fragrance-free