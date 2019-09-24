Maybelline Face Studio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter 100 Molten Gold - 0.24oz
$5.59
At Fashion Targets Breast Cancer
Here is the secret to brilliant and luminous skin: Maybelline New York's Facestudio Master Chrome Metallic Powder Highlighter. Bring on a brighter complexion by creating a chrome effect with our highlighter. Highlight your best features as the powder drenches the skin in a melted metallic finish. The illuminating powder consist of a blend of pearl pigments and metallic chrome sheen that leaves a reflective finish for a brilliant skin glow. The illuminating highlighter is available in richly-hued, molten metal shades.Packaging May VaryStep 1: Apply with brush or fingertips. Step 2: Sweep onto targeted areas, such as cheekbones, brow bones, and down the bridge of the nose. Step 3: Blend for a seamless metallic skin glow.