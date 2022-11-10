Maybelline

Maybelline Cheek Heat Blush – 0.27 Fl Oz

$6.99

Specifications Suggested Age: 13 Years and Up Color Palette: Bright Tones Product Form: Liquid Cosmetic Coverage: Buildable Skin Tone: All Skin Tones Beauty Purpose: Brightening Net weight: .27 fl oz (US) TCIN: 76466175 UPC: 041554578201 Item Number (DPCI): 052-07-8620 Origin: Imported Description Warm up your cheeks with our new Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush! Create a sheer flush of color instantly with thisoil-free, water-based formula that glides onto the skin leaving behind a soft natural-looking dewy finish. It's infused with soft colorful pigments for a buildable blush that you can tone up or down for a natural flushed effect. Simply layer it for the blush look you love. Available in six new blush shades and tubes: available in Nude Burn, Pink Scorch, Rose Flush, Coral Ember, Fuchsia Spark and Berry Flame. A little goes a long way. For a more pigmented, flushed look, add more product as desired. A little goes a long way. Apply with fingers — squeeze 1 – 2 dots onto fingers, tap onto the apples of your cheeks, then blend smoothly into skin.