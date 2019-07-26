Maybelline

Maybelline Baby Lips Lip Balm Cherry Me 24ml

£3.99

I did a lot of research before I bought this product, and I only wanted a=it for one reason - moisturising my lips. The colour tint Is perfect and so is the smell! However, when u apply it is moisturising but 10 seconds later it literally dries out my lips! They're too expensive for a decent lip balm anyway. The colour is great though! Since I want something moisturising I will try out the other lip balms. So, good luck in buying but its not moisturising at all.