Staud

Maya Tie-front Linen-blend Maxi Dress

£270.00

At Net-A-Porter

Cream linen-blend. Buttons and tie fastening at front. 55% linen, 45% rayon. Dry clean. EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER.COM. Editors and influencers love Sarah Staudinger's personal style just as much her STAUD collections. Part of our very own summer capsule with the LA-based designer, this 'Maya' maxi dress is cut from breathable cream linen-blend and features a self-tie bow above a diamond-shaped cutout. Mirror the founder's signature look and wear it with statement earrings and a low ponytail.