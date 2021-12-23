Prayers & Plans

Maya Silk Pyjama Set Emerald Green

£150.00

Inspired by the classic pyjama set, the Maya Silk Pyjama Set is a collection favourite. This luxurious set has a relaxed fit that eludes elegance. Soft and cooling on the skin, this set is made for the ultimate comfort and indulgence. From lounging at home to brunch with the girls, this set is perfect for everything in between. Made from our signature blend of silk, it features a long sleeve shirt and straight leg pants with a loose fit. This Silk Set is the perfect addition to effortlessly amp up your loungewear repertoire. Each set comes with a reusable 100% cotton travel bag.