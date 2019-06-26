Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Song of Style

Maya Midi Dress

$198.00
At Revolve
Self: 97% cotton, 3% elastane. Lining: 95% rayon, 5% elastane. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Front button down closure. Front patch pockets with button closure.
Featured in 1 story
18 Red Dresses Guaranteed To Turn Heads
by Emily Ruane