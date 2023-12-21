Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
Faithfull the Brand
Maya Linen Vest
$159.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Ferragamo
Red Single-breasted Blazer
BUY
£1069.00
£3035.00
SSENSE
Faithfull the Brand
Maya Linen Vest
BUY
$159.00
Net-A-Porter
Ferragamo
Red Single-breasted Blazer
BUY
$3300.00
$1584.00
SSENSE
Lucy Paris
Cropped Blazer
BUY
$187.13
$140.35
Bloomingdale's
More from Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand
Salome Linen Vest
BUY
£149.00
Net-A-Porter
Faithfull the Brand
Lula Handmade Crochet Skirt Black
BUY
$259.00
Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand
Ida Straight-leg Linen Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$249.00
Net-A-Porter
Faithfull the Brand
Noa Skirt
BUY
$50.00
$165.00
Faithfull the Brand
More from Suiting
Brandon Maxwell
The Holland Wool-blend Pants
BUY
£855.00
£1710.00
Net-A-Porter
Ferragamo
Red Single-breasted Blazer
BUY
£1069.00
£3035.00
SSENSE
Brandon Maxwell
The Holland Wool-blend Pants
BUY
$847.50
$1695.00
Net-A-Porter
Faithfull the Brand
Maya Linen Vest
BUY
$159.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted