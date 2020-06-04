Kemi Telford

Maya Blue Stripe Dress

This feminine shape dress is made from Guaranteed Real Dutch Wax Block Print. This premium quality cotton is a natural, high-end fabric. Soft to-the-touch and with a pleasant weight. It is made with top grade 100% cotton yarn, spun at a high density, and then tightly woven for a resilient fabric that feels lovely against your skin. This midweight cotton dress can be worn on a hot summer day and can be easily layered in the winter months. The dress features a slim fit chest, a round neckline, statement sleeves, and a flowy skirt. The dress has a hidden zip on the side for easy wear.