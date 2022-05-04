CustomSignsLed

May The Force Be With You Led Neon Sign

may the force be with you LED Neon Sign size :105CM wide Our neon sign can be customized,it can be lettering or images,just tell me the text or send me image ,i will mock up and quote for you ,please feel free to ask. Home Décor Neon Sign Gorgeous, an insanely high-quality neon sign made by hand and built to last. Make a statement and design the mood in any room with this gorgeous neon sign sure to create the vibe you've always dreamed of! How to customize your sign? 1.Check our fonts,sizes and colors 2.Send us a message with text,font,size and color or submit your own design 3.Receive a quote for the design 4.Place your order What's included in the box? 1.Ready to shine neon sign 2. Extension cable 3. Set of advertising screws 4. Power Supply Size:Other sizes and designs can be customized,just contact me . We provide the correct plug depending on your location (EU, UK, US, AU), Dimmer (for indoor sign) *Easy to hang Advertising screws are provided in each box to hang your sign on your wall like a painting. *Easy to plug Plug your sign to a normal outlet and your neon sign is ready to shine . We provide US/EU/UK plug. *Easy to Install Each sign comes with an installation kit, simply hang your sign in its desired location, as you would a picture frame, and plug it in! *Dimmable Brightness Trying to set the mood? With our dimmable signs you can decide just how bright you want the sign to be. (for indoor sign only) *Low energy consumption Our LED Neon signs are 80% more efficient than traditional neon signs. Meaning you can enjoy your sign without worrying about the bill. * Each of our signs comes with a 1 year guarantee. You can rest easy knowing that we have your back Processing time : The time I need rto prepare an order for shipping varis,for details ,see individual items . *No returns or exchanges. But please contact me if you have any problems with your order. Our Handmade Led Neon Sign looks just as cool as the traditional neon tube,but is cost-effective and easy to display. POLICY: The buyer is responsible for duties & taxes on International orders. We offer a 1-year warranty on any manufacturing faults or defects and will repair or replace your neon if required( (cost for shipping covered by buyer). But We do NOT accept customize LED neon sign return or refund. Please consider before ordering. Thanks for understanding