Mr. Larkin

May Dress

$460.00 $368.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mr. Larkin

Prairie dress with long puff sleeves in a Soft Blue cotton blend lace. Jewel neckline with small shoulder pad in sleeve cap. Full skirt with ruffle hem. Side seam pockets. Center back invisible zipper. Side seam pockets. Unlined. Also available in Yellow Lace, Wisteria & White. FIT | XS-L, Emma wears a size S. Relaxed fit in body. Hangs free at hips and hem. Midi length. MODEL | Emma is 5’10″ (180cm) and generally wears a size S, EU 36 & US 4. CONTENT | 35 Cotton/ 35 Nylon/ 30 Viscose Made in Poland, Fabric from Italy STORY | MR. LARKIN is our namesake label by owner Casey Blond. For our Holiday collection we offer our favorite styles in more festive fabrics to celebrate our favorite time of year.