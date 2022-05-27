Interior Define

Maxwell Slipcovered Accent Chair

$895.00 $716.00

At Interior Define

Product Description The inspiration for Maxwell "was to take a traditional shape and make it fresh," says Apartment Therapy founder Maxwell Ryan, who co-created the design with us. That means you'll enjoy a custom loveseat that's "comfy, cozy, and approachable," with thick, contoured arms and piping details. At the same time, the slipcovered sofa remains light and airy thanks to a thinner frame rail and turned leg. Maxwell's low profile and luxuriously deep seat invite you to sit back and relax, with layered cushions that can be upgraded for an extra-soft sit and full reversibility. *Lumbar pillows shown in image above are included.