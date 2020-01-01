Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Booties
Sol Sana
Maxwell Boots
$200.00
$140.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Leather: Cowhide Buckle straps Stacked heel Exposed side zip Booties Rubber sole Imported, China This item cannot be gift-boxed Style #SOLSA30115
Need a few alternatives?
Charles & Keith
Lace-up Ankle Boots
$73.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Frye
Engineer Shearling Short
$348.00
from
Frye
BUY
Vagabond Shoemakers
Olivia Leather Boot
$119.00
$59.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Rescue Leather Block Heel Boots In Snake
C$94.68
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Sol Sana
Sol Sana
Judy Tubulur Mules
$170.00
$51.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Sol Sana
Allister Boots
$220.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Sol Sana
Sol Sana Jackie Black Heeled Clogs
$102.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Sol Sana
Jackie Black Heeled Clogs
$186.00
$102.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Booties
Charles & Keith
Lace-up Ankle Boots
$73.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Frye
Engineer Shearling Short
$348.00
from
Frye
BUY
Forever 21
Zippered Faux Leather Booties
$37.90
from
Forever 21
BUY
Vagabond Shoemakers
Olivia Leather Boot
$119.00
$59.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted