Fabrice Tardieu

Maximilien 82 Black & Red Graffiti

$550.00
At Fabrice Tardieu
Description The Women’s Maximilien Graffiti low-top sneaker has been designed using a dramatic black anaconda hand-cut leather print giving it that sexy snakeskin pattern mixed with a vibrant red Margom custom sole. The red sole is handwritten in white acrylic leather paint with “ONE DAY AT A TIME” on the right shoe and “ONE BATTLE AT A TIME” on the left shoe. Stylishly finished with black waxed laces, black eyelet and black zipper detail on the tongue pebble. Lead time is 3 to 12 days due to the artist’s work. Please note: The handwritten paint is meant to wear and distress over time, representing true graffiti imperfection. Due to the artist’s work, there is a 3-5 day lead time. If selecting “Overnight Shipping” on this product, the lead time is expedited and item will be shipped in 3 days. Details Genuine Italian leather Sleek, black anaconda patterned leather Durable cupped rubber sole Cushioned footbed Padded upper, collar and tongue Fully lined in calf leather Embossed Fabrice Tardieu logo on tongue band Handstitched leather piping along eyelet placket Made in Italy
