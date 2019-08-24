Description
The Women’s Maximilien Graffiti low-top sneaker has been designed using a dramatic black anaconda hand-cut leather print giving it that sexy snakeskin pattern mixed with a vibrant red Margom custom sole. The red sole is handwritten in white acrylic leather paint with “ONE DAY AT A TIME” on the right shoe and “ONE BATTLE AT A TIME” on the left shoe. Stylishly finished with black waxed laces, black eyelet and black zipper detail on the tongue pebble. Lead time is 3 to 12 days due to the artist’s work. Please note: The handwritten paint is meant to wear and distress over time, representing true graffiti imperfection. Due to the artist’s work, there is a 3-5 day lead time. If selecting “Overnight Shipping” on this product, the lead time is expedited and item will be shipped in 3 days.
Details
Genuine Italian leather
Sleek, black anaconda patterned leather
Durable cupped rubber sole
Cushioned footbed
Padded upper, collar and tongue
Fully lined in calf leather
Embossed Fabrice Tardieu logo on tongue band
Handstitched leather piping along eyelet placket
Made in Italy