Lemieux et Cie

Maxime Duvet Cover

$178.00 $124.60

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 45407753AA; Color Code: 074 Designed by Lemieux et Cie in collaboration with Anthropologie, this bedding collection combines flora and fauna imagery in the manner of decorative Art Deco influences. About Lemieux et Cie A leading voice in the world of home furnishing and decor, Canadian designer Christiane Lemieux is renowned for her bestselling books, celebrated brands, and writing contributions to Architectural Digest. Lemieux's namesake European luxury lifestyle brand, Lemieux et Cie, delivers an avant-garde collection dedicated to artisanal modernism. Drawing influences from 20th-century artisan ateliers, the storied history of curvilinear furniture, and found or collected objects, each piece celebrates the remarkable collaboration between designer and craftsman. Looking for the sweetest of dreams? Read our guide to find the perfect bedding for you, and learn how to care for it season after season. Exclusively for Anthropologie Button closure 100% cotton Digitally printed motif Machine wash cold on gentle cycle; tumble dry low Do not bleach or dry clean Iron on warm setting if needed For an ideal fit, we recommend pairing with our bedding inserts Imported Dimensions Twin: 68" x 86" Full/Queen: 88" x 92" King: 92" x 108"