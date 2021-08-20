Maeve

Maxi Tunic Buttondown

$120.00

Style No. 4110916210042; Color Code: 011 An effortless match for slim jeans and sandals, this tunic buttondown is a staple you'll reach for time and time again. About Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours. Cotton One front patch pocket Tunic silhouette Button front Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 40"L Petite: 36.5"L Plus: 42"L