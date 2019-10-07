Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
R29 x ELOQUII
Maxi Shirt Dress With Side Slits
$99.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Eloquii
Classic fit button down placket shirt dress Elastic at waist seam Full skirt Button cuff closure Non stretch woven crepe de chine
Need a few alternatives?
Calvin Klein
Sequined Cocktail Dress
$26.85
from
eBay
BUY
Alice + Olivia
Matira Strapless Mini Dress
$118.00
from
Alice + Olivia
BUY
Spadehill
Women's Long Sleeve Velvet Swing Mini Party Dress
$24.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Mitilly
Ruffled Swing Dress
$24.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from R29 x ELOQUII
R29 x ELOQUII
Faux Leather Cropped Moto Jacket
$109.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
R29 x ELOQUII
Embossed Mini Skirt
$69.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
R29 x ELOQUII
Maxi Shirt Dress With Side Slits
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
R29 x ELOQUII
Faux Leather Cropped Moto Jacket
$109.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Dresses
Calvin Klein
Sequined Cocktail Dress
$26.85
from
eBay
BUY
Scoop
Midi Shirt Dress
$44.95
from
Walmart
BUY
Zara
Dress With Voluminous Sleeves
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Mango
Fringe Dress
$99.99
from
Mango
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted