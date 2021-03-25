Linennaive

Maxi Linen Dress

$139.00

maxi linen dress for women. 【Characteristic】 Extravagant flattering loose dress , so elegant and comfy ... Perfect solution for your everyday outfit:) ...not only... This would be " turn around " garment wherever you go! Your fashion update , your home entertainment your casual style ,your beach cover up, your party inspiration and so...so ...on:) 【Details】 1. high waist style with handmade pintucks: VERY EXQUSITE DETAILS! 2. floaty angelic looking: 12 meter for single dress. 3. short sleeves, Beautiful, unique design soft and feminine 4. The dress has been cut with a maxi length. elegant and romantic. 5. Two side pockets 【Fabric】 Aqua : 100% linen, natural pure linen. 66 yarn fabric. not see through made from certified 100 % European linen fabric which guarantees you that it meets human - ecological requirements. The linen fabric is of medium weight (225 g). 【Size】 Based on approximate body measurements. •SIZE XS (US 0-2 | UK/AU 4-6 | DE 32-34 | FR 34-36 | IT 38-40 | RU 40-42 | JP 7-9) length: bust: 32.5”-33.5” / 81-85 cm waist: 25”-26” / 63.5-66 cm hips: 35”-36” / 89-91 cm •SIZE S (US 4-6 | UK/AU 8-10 | DE 34-36 | FR 36-38 | IT 40-42 | RU 42-44 | JP 9-11) bust: 34.5”-35.5” / 87-90 cm waist: 27”-28” / 68.9-71 cm hips: 37”-38” / 94-97 cm •SIZE M (US 8-10 | UK/AU 12-14 | DE 38-40 | FR 40-42 | IT 44-46 | RU 46-48 | JP 13-15) bust: 36.5”-37.5” / 92.7-95 cm waist: 29”-30” / 74-76 cm hips: 39”-40” / 99-102 cm •SIZE L (US 12-14 | UK/AU 16-18 | DE 42-44 | FR 44-46 | IT 48-50 | RU 50-52 | JP 17-19) bust: 39”-40.5” / 99-103 cm waist: 31.5”-33” / 80-84 cm hips: 41.5”-43” / 105-109 cm SIZE XL (US14-16 | UK/AU 18-20 | DE 44-46 | FR 46-48 | IT 50-52 | RU 52-54 | JP 19-21) bust: 43.5”/ 110cm Waist: 36”/ 91cm Hips: 46”/ 117cm SIZE XXL (US 16-18 | UK/AU 20-22 | DE 46-48| FR 40-42 | IT 52-54 | RU 54-56 | JP 21-23) bust : 45 1/2 " / 116 cm waist : 38" / 97 cm hips : 48 1/2 " / 123 cm 【SIZE 3XL】 bust : around 48 " / 122 cm waist : around 40 1/2 " / 103 cm hips : around 51 " / 129 cm 【Care Instructions】 •Turn Garment Inside Out For Better Washing Results •Machine Wash Cold •Do Not Bleach •Tumble Dry Low •Warm Iron If Needed THANK YOU for visiting our shop! We hope to offer you an amazing experience with unique, statement designs with high quality, fast shipping and delightful customer service!