Sleeper

Maxi Dress Brigitte In Navy

£220.00

Buy Now Review It

At Studio B

Spring is here and so are Sleeper linen dresses, for so long we have dreamed of these beautiful linens and we're genuinely delighted to finally have them on Studio B. The Brigitte linen dress is a Sleeper favourite, and we can see why. Super easy relaxed shape you can dress up or down. Just imagine wearing this for a wedding, summer party, or on holiday - we're thinking french farmhouse with a glass of vino, the dream! Made from 100% linen and comes with a matching belt and hair ribbon (even better!). Handcrafted in Kiev by the brands seamstresses, Brigitte is a simple midi/maxi dress, with a square neckline and short puff sleeves. A loose fit and comes with matching detached waist belt. Sizing on this style: XS = UK 8, S = UK 10, M = UK 12, L = UK 14.