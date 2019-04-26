Bottega Veneta

Maxi Cabat 30 In Nappa

One of the first designs by Creative Director Daniel Lee, the Maxi Cabat 30 is a modern take on the iconic Cabat tote. Woven entirely by hand with oversized, double-faced nappa strips, known as fettucce, the unisex bag reflects Bottega Veneta’s deep connection to Italian craftsmanship with a contemporary attitude. • Smaller version of the Maxi Cabat featured in the Spring/Summer 2019 presentation • Woven by hand with oversized, double-face nappa strips in contrast colors • Interior is identical to the exterior • Smooth nappa leather handles and detachable crossbody strap • Includes a removable card case