One of the first designs by Creative Director Daniel Lee, the Maxi Cabat 30 is a modern take on the iconic Cabat tote. Woven entirely by hand with oversized, double-faced nappa strips, known as fettucce, the unisex bag reflects Bottega Veneta’s deep connection to Italian craftsmanship with a contemporary attitude. • Smaller version of the Maxi Cabat featured in the Spring/Summer 2019 presentation
• Woven by hand with oversized, double-face nappa strips in contrast colors
• Interior is identical to the exterior
• Smooth nappa leather handles and detachable crossbody strap
• Includes a removable card case