Urban Outfitters

Max Strappy Body Harness

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 69147783; Color Code: 001 Strappy harness fitted with faux leather bands that layer around the bust, waist and shoulders. Content + Care - 100% Polyurethane - Avoid contact with water - Imported Size - Length: 31.5”-45.275”