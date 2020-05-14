Peter Thomas Roth

Max Mineral Naked Broad Spectrum Spf 45 Lotion

Description An all-mineral lightweight lotion with Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide for broad spectrum SPF 45 protection. Vitamins A, C and E and Safflower Extract help nourish skin's appearance while providing antioxidant benefits. This vanishing universal tint with light-scattering optics from diamond powder leaves a matte finish with a flawless glow and layers beautifully over moisturizers and under makeup.