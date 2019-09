Max Factor

Max Factor Lasting Performance Foundation 102 Pastelle 35ml

£9.99 £5.99

Max Factor Lasting Performance Foundation (35ml) gives flawless coverage that won't smudge, budge or transfer. With a long-lasting formula that's guaranteed for 8 hours, your complexion will look and feel fresher for longer. Formulated with Max Factor's Touch Proof System to prevent the product from transferring. It's also non-comedogenic, fragrance-free & suitable for use on sensitive skin.